The Green Bay Packers are preparing for a massive preseason in gauging the progress of quarterback Jordan Love. When discussing what the preseason will look like for their quarterback, both GM Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LeFleur are undecided, reports ESPN's Rob Demovsky and Packers beat reporter Tom Silverstein.

“Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he’s gone “back and forth” on how much he wants to see Jordan Love play in the preseason. ‘I’d like to see him play a lot if you can promise we can protect him and keep him healthy.'”

“LaFleur said Love would potentially play a great deal in the preseason but a lot of it will depend on how many throws he takes over the summer. They don't want to risk a sore arm that might sideline him.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At least for the Packers, it sounds like both GM and head coach are on the same page in terms of what they want to see from Jordan Love. They might not know exactly what that looks like, but there will definitely be some open dialogue and plenty of opportunity for Love to see the gridiron.

Overall, it would probably be best for Love to get as much playing time as he can given the lack of minutes he has seen since his career began. The Packers will definitely throw him out there to start the preseason, but all indications are pointing to a play-it-by-ear type situation for monitoring his total playing time. Packers fans will just have to tune into preseason in order to see how much Jordan Love actually plays.