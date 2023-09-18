Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers had a strong start and a horrible finish to their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Although Love and the offense looked electric for the majority of the first three quarters, the Packers ultimately relinquished a double-digit lead to the Falcons, who escaped with a 25-24 win.

During that abysmal fourth quarter, Love had an embarrassing blunder that caused a crucial Green Bay drive to stall.

Apparently gearing up to go for it on fourth down and inches, Love lined up behind the center and called out the cadence, and then reached for the ball and dove forward. The only problem was that the center himself didn't snap the ball; in fact, Jordan Love was the only member of the Green Bay offense who moved a muscle at that time.

The blunder quickly drew a penalty which forced the Packers to move back five yards and punt the ball back to Atlanta, who would then drive down the field and kick a game-winning field goal with under a minute to play.

Some fans on social media pointed out that the mishap was the antithesis of the Philadelphia Eagles' unstoppable QB sneaks with Jalen Hurts.

After the game, Love took accountability for the mistake.

The loss evened the Packers' record at 1-1. Green Bay will look to get back in the win column against the New Orleans Saints on September 24 in what will be the team's home opener from Lambeau Field. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 PM ET.