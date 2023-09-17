The hits keep on coming for the Green Bay Packers' offense. Starting left guard Elgton Jenkins left Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury and is currently listed as questionable to return.

Jenkins' absence looms especially large for the Packers given the team's glut of injuries and absences on the offensive side of the ball. Five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is inactive in Week 2 due to a knee injury. Joining him on the sidelines are dynamic starting running Aaron Jones and rising star wide receiver Christian Watson, both out with hamstring injuries.

Bakhtiari, Jones and Watson were all listed as questionable leading up to their team's clash with the Falcons. Watson didn't play in Green Bay's Week 1 thrashing of the Chicago Bears, either, but head coach Matt LaFleur expressed optimism leading up the season-opener the sophomore wideout wouldn't miss extended time. Jones didn't practice all week after tweaking his hamstring vs. Chicago.

Bakhtiari, meanwhile, is still managing long-term fallout from the ACL injury that caused him to miss chunks of the schedule each of the last three seasons. Still, the 31-year-old was optimistic he'd have a cleaner bill of health in 2023, steeled by an offseason that didn't require surgery.

“I always look at the offseason as the ability to put on armor. You know, build up strength to endure the season. I never even got those opportunities,” Bakhtiari told NBC's Peter King during training camp. “From when I tore my knee on New Year’s Eve 2020, I was always showing up at the start of the season transitioning straight from physical therapy to football.”

Jenkins wasn't on the field when the second half began, third-year pro Royce Newman taking his place at left guard on the Packers' offensive line.