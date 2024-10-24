The Green Bay Packers are rolling this season, but they could probably be even better if Jordan Love cut down on his interceptions. In their Week 7 game against the Houston Texans, Love threw three touchdowns, but he also had two interceptions as well that kept the Texans in the game.

So far this season, Love has thrown eight interceptions, which is tied for the league high. Love knows that he has to be better, and offered his take on the turnovers.

“I think, obviously, the interceptions are something I want to clean up and definitely improve on, being able to be clean with the ball,” Love said. “I think the big focus for us is to go a game on offense and have 100 percent ball security. That’s definitely a big takeaway. There’s always different reasons for interceptions, whether it’s a bad read, a poorly thrown ball, things like that. There’s so many different ways things happen. For me, definitely something I want to focus on moving forward.”

Luckily for Love, he's throwing multiple touchdowns a game, which somewhat negates the interceptions, but there's no question that he has to clean it up.

Jordan Love shares ‘aggressive' take on turnovers

After the Packers won against the Texans in Week 7, Jordan Love spoke about learning from his mistakes as he threw two interceptions during the game.

“You just gotta play the game,” Love said. “You’ve gotta go out there and play it. You can’t try and not be aggressive and take checkdowns all day. You’ve got to be out there and be aggressive and go win those games. I’m always going to play the way I play, and learn from mistakes, and grow from them.”

Last season, Love only threw 11 interceptions, which could be a cause for concern for this year, but if they're winning and he's throwing touchdowns too, things should be good.

In their game against the Texans, Love led the Packers down the field that set them up for a game-winning field goal.