The Green Bay Packers came out with a close win against the Houston Texans, and it wasn't all pretty for Jordan Love. Though he led them to a game-winning drive, Love threw two interceptions that he believes kept the Texans in the game. Love spoke about the mistakes during the game and how he plans to move forward.

“You just gotta play the game,” Love said. “You’ve gotta go out there and play it. You can’t try and not be aggressive and take checkdowns all day. You’ve got to be out there and be aggressive and go win those games. I’m always going to play the way I play, and learn from mistakes, and grow from them.”

Love has thrown a league-leading eight interceptions this year, but the Packers are 5-2. Last season, Love only threw 11 interceptions, which is a cause for concern for this year, but as long as they're winning and he's throwing touchdowns too, things should be good.

Jordan Love leads Packers to close victory vs. Texans

Jordan Love threw three touchdowns and two interceptions, but it was the last drive that was important that set up the Packers for a game-winning field goal. Love talked about the drive after the game.