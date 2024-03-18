Josh Jacobs is yet another star running back who endured a down year following a career season. He was much less explosive and battled through injury in 2023. A new beginning with the Green Bay Packers might be the shot in the arm the 26-year-old needs to remind everyone why he was among the best RBs in the NFL a short time ago.
It is also giving him the opportunity to reunite with a friend and college teammate. Jacobs and fellow Green Bay free agent acquisition Xavier McKinney shined together on Alabama football. Although they won a national championship in the 2017 campaign, their respective breakouts came the following year. Now, they are ready to do some more winning with the Packers.
Jacobs is thrilled to once again share a locker room with his Crimson Tide brother.
“Knowing him for so long, even over the years, we still talk all the time,” he said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. “For me to be able to come here with him, we were talking about it [when arriving in Green Bay], sitting down eating, it's special. I don't think it's really hit me yet, being here and everything like that, but I think it's going to be fun.”
Jacobs and McKinney picked a good place for their reunion, as their new home comes with an increasingly bright future. That is in large part due to the man taking snaps under center.
Josh Jacobs is ready to go into battle with Packers QB Jordan Love
Josh Jacobs was given a four-year contract worth $48 million to be a big part of the Packers' offense, but he is not going to be asked to carry it as he was by the Raiders. Quarterback Jordan Love will ideally continue to set the tone in the air. He gained amazing poise and built great chemistry with his young wide receiver corps during his first season as the starter.
With more experience under his belt and a former All-Pro running back lining up behind him, Love should only get better. Jacobs is surely enthused for the chance to share the field with this budding star.
“To have a guy so young and playing as well as he has, and a guy that's going to be around for a long time, it's fun to have something stable and know what you're going to get out of a guy week in and week out,” the 2022 rushing champion said. “So that's very exciting for me.”
Jordan Love shattered expectations last year, throwing for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns while leading Green Bay to an NFC Divisional Round appearance. It took a collective effort to pull off the successful transition. Jacobs is counting on the team to do the same for him.
“Obviously, young quarterback, young skill guys, good offensive line,” he said. “So, for a running back, [teams] can't load the box, and when you do, you still got guys that can move people around. I think that's the thing that kind of excited me the most.”
Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney enjoyed ultimate team success in Tuscaloosa and are hopeful they can eventually reach the NFL's pinnacle in the Frozen Tundra.