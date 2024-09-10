Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark absolutely hated playing in Brazil. The lineman opened up about the tough field conditions he and the Packers had to put up with when they played the Philadelphia Eagles there.

“It was trash, man. I've played in snow, rain…I've never played on a surface like that. Like clay coming out of the ground. Holes in the ground. Tough surface to play on,” Clark said, per The Packers Wire.

The game ended as a victory for the Eagles, 34-29, in Week 1 action. The game was meant to help expand the footprint of the NFL in other countries. Commissioner Roger Goodell is open about wanting to play NFL games in more countries, and possibly even the Super Bowl at some point. The Packers-Eagles game was another chapter in that adventure, and it was successful. More than 14 million people watched the game on Peacock, per NBC Sports.

Still, Clark wasn't happy about it. He did finish the game with two tackles. The Packers losing may have something to do with Clark's frustrations.

Packers look to bounce back after Week 1 loss

Green Bay is hoping to rebound from that loss in Brazil. The team is hoping to return to the postseason, following last season's late surge with quarterback Jordan Love. Green Bay upset Dallas in the NFC Playoffs, before bowing to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 postseason.

Love got hurt in the team's game in Brazil, during the final moments. He sustained a knee injury, and Green Bay had to finish the game with Malik Willis under center. Love is not going on the injured reserve, and Packers fans hope he can return soon.

“Yeah, if Jordan's not cleared, then we'll start Malik and Sean (Clifford) will be the backup,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, per ESPN.

The Packers face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.