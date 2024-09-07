The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers were forced to play Week 1 in some harsh field conditions. While the Eagles escaped with a 34-29 win over the Packers in the first NFL game ever played in Brazil, the dangers of playing on a soccer-esque, grassy field in wet weather were on full display. Eagles star offensive players Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert responded to how it was playing through the challenges at Arena Corinthians.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love suffered a scary injury with time elapsing toward the end of the fourth quarter. Not necessarily due to the field conditions (though they didn't help matters), but it was the final precarious sign that fans needed to see, to finally be ready for their respective team's players to just get themselves out of harm's way and head to the postgame interviews.

As for Hurts, whose 20 completions for 278 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions were enough to get the job done for Philly, he was certainly relieved when the game ended.

“I mean, y'all saw out there that it was kind of rough to get traction,” Eagles quarterback Hurts said. “Definitely challenging on that field. It's not the type of field we're used to playing on. We've had that type of field before. They had to play on it, as well. I'm just happy that we found a way to figure it out as a team, overcome it.”

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert didn't like the field in Brazil either

Goedert chimed in, as well.

“It kind of reminded me of the Super Bowl turf,” said tight end Goedert, referencing the surface in Arizona when the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

“I ran a route full speed when we did the walkthrough [Thursday], slipped, and I said, ‘I'm not going to make the same mistake twice, I'm going to seven studs,'” Goedert said.

A number of incidents occurred throughout the slippery contest. New star running back Saquon Barkley opened his Eagles debut by embarrassingly falling in the backfield on his very first rushing attempt. A switch to “seven-stud cleats” helped tremendously, as Barkley erupted for 132 total yards and three touchdowns in the win.