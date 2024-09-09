With Jordan Love expected to miss some due to a sprained MCL, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Malik Willis will be the starting quarterback and Sean Clifford will be the backup. Love will also not be going on IR, and the team has no plans of bringing in another quarterback, according to Packers reporter Rob Demovsky.

The Packers traded for Willis a week before the regular season started. He was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he never got that much of an opportunity to play. He'll now have the chance to show his skills in the coming week for the Packers.

Can Malik Willis lead the Packers with Jordan Love out?

Malik Willis' future with the Tennessee Titans looked like it was coming to an end when they signed Mason Rudolph in free agency. Rudolph has had experience as a reliable backup quarterback and also a starter, but Willis hadn't been able to show much in the first two years of his career. The 2022 third-round pick has been inconsistent since being drafted, which is why they selected Will Levis in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Willis is only 25 years old and has a lot of time left in the league, and there's no doubt that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will put him in the best position to succeed. The Packers have a group of young and talented playmakers on offense that should make Willis' job easy. The next few games for the Packers consist of the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, and Los Angeles Rams. Those are a few tough teams, so it'll be interesting how Willis performs.

There also has not been an actual timeline of how long Jordan Love will be out, so that will be some news to look out for as well.