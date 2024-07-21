Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers are speeding through this rebuild. With Jordan Love and the offense all set to make another run at the postseason, it was their defense that needed some players to return. Thankfully, NFL Free Agency has been kind to Brian Gutekunst and the rest of the front office. It even netted them a new deal with Kenny Clark.

The Packers have extended Kenny Clark for an additional three years, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. This new deal will see Brian Gutekunst and the front office pay the defensive tackle $64 million. A huge $29 million chunk of that money will be given to the big man in the 2024 season which made him agree to the terms.

Clark has known no other team than the Packers since the start of his career. He was selected as the 27th overall pick of the 2016 draft. Since then, he has become an important engine in this team's defense. Throughout his stay with the squad, he has netted three Pro Bowl selections and has reached insane career highs to help the team push for deep postseason runs. He is still in the prime of his career but the numbers he achieved when he was younger is also no joke.

The Packers managed to see him play for 123 games so far throughout the eras of Aaron Rodgers to this rebuild that features Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur. His eyes blaze up at the sight of a signal caller and he just cannot resist taking them down. Clark has recorded 71 quarterback hits and has produced 34 sacks for the Packers so far.

Moreover, other weapons are also not safe in front of the Packers' defensive menace. He has notched 380 tackles with 216 of them being solo takedowns. 47 of those displays of ungodly strength were also tackles for loss.

How is the Packers depth chart after Kenny Clark's extension?

Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst are doing a nice job of crafting a contender around Jordan Love. Along with Clark on defense will be Devonte Wyatt, Preston Smith, Eric Stokes, Xavier McKinney, and Jaire Alexander among others. Rookies might also be taking center stage when it comes to the Packers' defense. Javon Bullard and Edgerrin Cooper are both expected to start as the team's free safety and middle linebacker. Ty'Ron Hopper, Kitan Oladapo, and Evan Williams are also making strong cases to be starters.

When Clark gets hit by fatigue, the nose tackle position is also not that bad when it comes to depth. TJ Slaton will be the Packers' primary backup with Jonathan Ford coming off the third string. Overall, it is not at all a bad defensive rotation that this squad built. Will this be enough to get the core led by Jordan Love, Matt LaFleur, and Brian Gutekunst a Super Bowl appearance come February of 2025?