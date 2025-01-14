On Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers' season came to an unceremonious end with a largely uncompetitive road playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The contest went off the rails for Green Bay from quite literally the first play, which was an opening kickoff fumble recovered by the Eagles, and by the time the Packers found any sort of rhythm, things were already out of hand.

Quarterback Jordan Love struggled mightily in this one, throwing three interceptions, which was a stark contrast to the solid play he displayed down the stretch of the 2024-25 season. Love will have to find some new avenues for improvement this offseason, as Packers quarterback coach Tom Clements is retiring, per head coach Matt LaFleur (via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic).

Clements had a legendary run during his time on the Packers' sideline, including helping develop Aaron Rodgers on the way to his Hall of Fame career decades ago, in addition to putting Love on the right trajectory for success.

At this time, it remains to be seen how the Packers will look to fill the vacancy.

Overall, it was a largely disappointing 2024-25 season for the Packers, who bowed out in the divisional round of the playoffs a season ago but will be going home a weekend earlier this year.

Ironically, the team's season both began and ended with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the first of which took place in Brazil, a game in which Jordan Love got injured in the fourth quarter and missed multiple contests as a result.

Injuries plagued the Packers throughout this year, although Love was able to find a rhythm down the stretch of the regular season after finally finding some consistent health. Unfortunately, that production did not translate to the playoffs vs the Eagles.

The Packers will now look ahead to the NFL Draft, slated to take place in April in Green Bay.