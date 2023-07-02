Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is looking “leaps and bounds better” in practice than he did a year or two ago, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“He looks more refined, the way he holds the ball, his command overall,” Fowler said. “He's made a lot of growth. They're going to see where that goes.”

This will be Love's third season in the NFL, and he has some massive shoes to fill as the Packers' starting quarterback. The Packers are a historic franchise, but Green Bay doesn't exactly appeal to free agents. They've been blessed with elite quarterback play between Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre for the better part of the last 30 years.

The Packers selected Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. With Rodgers shipped off to the New York Jets, it's time to see how Love has developed.

The thing with Love is he's been around for two seasons and has played very little football. Obviously, that makes sense playing behind Rodgers, but the Packers hardly ever asked him to relieve their old starter. In his lone NFL start, Love threw for 190 yards and a touchdown and an interception on 34 pass attempts.

It's hard to say how Love will turn out in the NFL, but one thing is certain. The Packers are confident in their guy and they're sticking with him.

“We know he's a good player and just ready to go on Sunday or whenever we play,” Packers guard Elgton Jenkins said. “In OTAs, I've seen a lot of good things from Jordan, a lot of leadership—he stepped up as a leader a lot—so I'm very excited for his future and ready to play with him.”