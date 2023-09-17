The Green Bay Packers lost in Week 2 to the Atlanta Falcons. However, they also may have lost a crucial player with first-round pick Lukas Van Ness going out with an injury.

The Packers pass rusher suffered an apparent elbow injury and was questionable for a return at the end of the Packers-Falcons game. Van Ness did not return during the Packers’ 25-24 loss.

Prior to the Van Ness injury, the rookie was having a solid game, disrupting the Falcons offense and making two tackles, one for a loss.

Van Ness is an exciting young prospect who the Packers took No. 13 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his first game for the team, the 6-foot-5, 272-pound outside linebacker had two tackles, two quarterback hits, and made his first NFL sack in the team’s decisive 38-20 victory over their NFC North rival Chicago Bears.

We’ll now have to wait for the coming Lukas Van Ness injury update after the game. Immediately following the final whistle, it wasn’t clear exactly what the injury was or how serious it is.

The Packers have more problems to worry about after Week 2 in addition to the Van Ness injury. Jordan Love and company had a 24-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter, and it looked like they would cruise to 2-0. However, the Falcons scored 13 unanswered points in the final stanza to earn a well-deserved one-point win at home to stay undefeated.

Green Bay goes to 1-1 now and will play New Orleans in Wisconsin next Sunday. As for the Falcons, they will travel to Detroit to play the Lions in Week 3.