For 16 seasons, Mason Crosby served as the Green Bay Packers kicker. While Crosby remains available late into free agency, the kicker has ruled out running it back for Year 17 with the Packers.

Crosby is currently working out and preparing for an opportunity in training camp. As he looks for his next opportunity, Crosby thinks things could still work out with the Packers, via ESPN Wisconsin.

“Never count anything out in this game,” Crosby said. “Weird stuff happens every year and you never know. You never know what is going to happen.

The kicker aptly pointed out that it has been a long time since he has had to worry about finding a new team. He said he was always fortunate to get a deal done with the Packers and that while the free agency process is new, he is ready.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mason Crosby made 86.2 percent of his extra points last season and 94.9 percent of his extra points. Crosby struggled on his 50+ yard attempts, but didn't miss a field goal within 49 yards. He still could provide value to a team in need of a kicker.

His time with the Packers has given him quite the resume. Crosby has made 81.4 percent of the 485 field goals he has attempted. He has gone 97.3 percent on extra points. Crosby proved to be consistent over his 16 years and came away with a Super Bowl.

But perhaps his time in Green Bay won't come to a close. While the Packers have seemed to go in a different direction, Crosby still sees a world where he is kicking at Lambeau Field in 2023.