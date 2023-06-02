Mason Crosby is a Green Bay Packers legend in a sense. Kickers don't always receive much praise, but Packers fans certainly know who Crosby is. However, recent rumors have suggested that Crosby's time in Green Bay may come to an end this offseason. And now the kicker has reportedly sold his home in Green Bay for $1.35 million, per Richard Ryman of USA Today.

Perhaps Crosby is just moving somewhere else in the city, and this doesn't guarantee that he's leaving the Packers. However, it will not provide confidence for a reunion with the team either. It seems likelier than not that Mason Crosby will have a new home in 2023.

Crosby, 38, is still a reliable kicker. He's been in the NFL since 2007, spending each season with the Packers. If this is indeed the end of his tenure with Green Bay, he will finish with 395 field goals made out of 485 attempts. His career-high in single-season field goals came back in 2013, when he recorded 33. His longest field goal was 58 yards, which he accomplished during the 2011 campaign.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2022, Crosby made 25 of his 29 field goal attempts, a quality mark. His longest was 56 and it is clear he still has plenty left in the tank. Regardless of whether or not he returns to the Packers, which is seemingly unlikely, he should receive an opportunity somewhere in the NFL.

That said, he could opt to retire following a tremendous career. He's already established himself as one of the best kickers of the past generation.

We will provide updates on Crosby's future as they are made available.