The Green Bay Packers continued to struggle against their NFC North rivals, losing 27-25 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17. Head coach Matt LaFleur recognized what the Packers must fix in order to compete with the NFC’s most talented teams. But when it comes to a controversial block, LaFleur is standing firm.

Second-year tight end Tucker Kraft took out Vikings’ pass rusher Pat Jones II with a low block in the first half of Sunday’s matchup. Kraft’s hit knocked Jones out of the game and elicited jeers from the crowd. However, the play did not draw a flag and Kraft was not penalized for the block.

On Monday, LaFleur responded to the criticism by defending his player. “It’s the same thing that their guys were doing to our defensive ends, OK? It’s a cross-sift. It’s a totally legal play. You’ve got to defeat the block, and there’s a lot of different ways to do it,” LaFleur told reporters per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“[Packers defensive end Brenton Cox Jr.] got sawed off by [Vikings tight end] Johnny Mundt one time and they got somebody else. They did it to us twice in the game. What are we talking about? I get it. As a defensive player, they don’t like it… We get it too with our defensive ends. If we’re flying off the ball, you’re going to get cross-sift[ed]. That’s a way to try to slow down just the speed off the edge. It’s a great equalizer,” LaFleur added.

Matt LaFleur has no problem with Tucker Kraft's controversial block in Packers' loss

The Packers’ coach then compared the block to legal low hits the defense is allowed to make. “It’s no different than, what are we talking about, like low tackles. You see that around the league all the time. Then we should eliminate all low hits below the knee, period.”

Vikings' linebacker Jonathan Greenard is not on the same page as LaFleur. The fifth-year defender took to social media to air his grievances, calling the play “pathetic” and telling Kraft to “Be a man block up high,” before imploring the NFL to “get rid of this block.”

The Packers clinched a playoff berth after Week 16’s total domination of the New Orleans Saints. But Green Bay has played poorly against the conference’s best teams. The Packers were swept by the Detroit Lions and the Vikings and they also lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. They're just 1-4 in divisional games this season and their 6-5 conference record could allow the Washington Commanders to grab the sixth seed.

Ultimately, the Packers could face a nightmare scenario in the playoffs where they’d match up against the Eagles in the first round and, assuming they’re able to win, they’d have to take on the Lions or Vikings.