The Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff spot for the fifth time in six years on Monday evening and it came in emphatic fashion.

Matt LaFleur's squad hammered the New Orleans Saints 34-0 and made history in more ways than one in the process.

Now that's what we call dominance on both sides of the ball. The Packers had 404 total yards while allowing just 196 to the Saints. The craziest part about their 34 points? Quarterback Jordan Love didn't even have a great day. He completed just 16 of 28 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown.

Most of the damage came on the ground, with Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson, and Chris Brooks all finding the end zone. Jacobs led the way with 13 carries for 69 yards. He's been a brilliant signing for Green Bay. Out wide, Jayden Reed had three catches for 76 yards.

The Packers have now made the playoffs in all but one season under head coach Matt LaFleur and they will be a team to watch. This group is capable of making a run in the NFC and showed a few weeks ago they can keep up with the Detroit Lions, losing a nailbiter.

There was a concerning injury development on Monday Night Football, However. WR Christian Watson left the game in the second half with a knee issue and never returned. He's a key target for Love.

“There's some concern there, certainly,” LaFleur said after Monday's game, per ESPN. “We're going to get some more testing done tomorrow. Hopefully, I'll have an answer for you tomorrow.”

Love initially played through the injury before realizing he should probably shut it down:

“It definitely hurt right away, but it felt like it was good enough to go back in, so I went back in and it was feeling all right,” Watson said. “But it was just kind of lingering a little bit and I just couldn't play the type of football I wanted to play, so I just had to shut it down.”

The Packers are now 11-2 and will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17.