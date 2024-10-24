Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shed some light on Robert Saleh's new role with the team. Saleh was seen at Packers practice on Wednesday, and it appears that he'll be in Green Bay moving forward.

LaFleur described Saleh's role with the team as “fluid,” and mentioned that he won't carve his way into the defensive game plan, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

“Yeah, I think it helps,” LaFleur said. “Having a defensive mind talking offense and helping us with things he might be able to see, kind of similar scheme stuff, things the defense might be looking for, it helps.”

He added, “I think he's got an elite defensive mind. But that's why I want him on the offensive side, so he can help us attack the defenses.”

LaFleur credited Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley for the job he's done this season, and included that Saleh will not be doing anything with Hafley's side of the ball.

“No, I don't want to do that. I think Haf and our defensive staff have a great thing going right now,” LaFleur said. “And I totally trust them, so I think it's Year 1, he's kind of got to go through it himself. So, I don't want to do that.”

Saleh was relieved as the New York Jets' head coach on October 8, following the team's 2-3 start to the regular season.

Robert Saleh brings a fresh perspective at a pivotal time for Packers

Despite Saleh's struggles with the Jets this season, the fact remains that he has skills and experience that could be of huge help elsewhere. Saleh and LaFleur have a past of working together, so the transition should be seamless.

Saleh hasn't addressed much to the media since his Jets departure, but it looks like the focus will remain on football, and how to maximize Green Bay's ceiling in the 2024-25 campaign.

It'll be interesting to see how much Saleh's contributions come into play when the Packers face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8.