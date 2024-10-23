Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who owner Woody Johnson fired following the team's Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, is attending the Green Bay Packers' practice today.

Just over two weeks following his dismissal in New York, Saleh watched from the sidelines at Green Bay's practice today. ESPN's Rob Demovsky said the media would “hear from [Packers coach Matt] LaFleur after practice if he’s hired Saleh in some capacity.”

Expand Tweet

The Jets fired Saleh on Oct. 8, two days after the Jets lost 23-17 to the Vikings in London. Johnson, the team's owner, reportedly walked into Saleh's office on the Tuesday following the loss and relieved Saleh of his duties, which came as a surprise to the coach. Saleh had been the team's head coach since 2021 and had compiled a 20-36 record.

Before becoming the Jets' head coach, Saleh served as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, where he worked alongside current Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. In 2008 and 2009, Saleh also worked on the same Houston Texans coaching staff as LaFleur, the Packers' head coach since 2019.