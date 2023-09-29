The Green Bay Packers were absolutely outclassed in all areas vs. their NFC North rivals the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. Jared Goff out-passed Jordan Love while the Lions' defense de-cleated and demolished the Packers' blockers and receivers all first half.

A worrisome injury to promising rookie Luke Musgrave made the first half even more difficult to stomach for Packers fans. Love's poor passing night against Dan Campbell's Lions caused trolls on Twitter to run rampant as fans spoke their minds about the former Utah State Aggie and young Green Bay quarterback.

The Packers and their fans showed little fight both on and off the field in the first half Thursday. Meanwhile, Head Coach Matt LaFleur and running back AJ Dillon did their best to rally the troops at halftime with the Lions leading 27-3.

#Packers coach Matt LaFleur pulled the offense together and laid into them on the sideline after that series. AJ Dillon then spoke to the group after that. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 29, 2023

Fans in the comments section had a field day with the news, in some cases sharing highlight clips of the Lions' first half demolition of LaFleur's Pack.

Others did their best to send a message with humor.

Still others took aim at the Packers' players for not producing, and LaFleur for what they deemed to be uninspired play calls on the evening.

“Idk why LaFleur is yelling at the players for. He's the one who's calling the plays, giving the ball to AJ Dillon more than Aaron Jones, and didn't have his team ready to play.”

The Packers showed life early in the second half, driving into Detroit Lions territory and preparing to score in an attempt to make the game relatively close again. A Christian Watson touchdown was followed by news that Musgrave would not return vs. the Lions.

The Packers added a two-point conversion to pull within 27-11 afterward.