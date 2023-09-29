The Green Bay Packers trailed the Detroit Lions 27-3 at halftime in a disastrous home matchup with their division rivals. Jordan Love and the Packers ran for just seven yards in the front half as the Lions' defensive front dismantled its offensive line.

The Packers were already without the services of star lineman David Bakhtiari during the Thursday night game, who is rumored to be set for ‘substantial surgery' soon. Nagging injuries to Aaron Jones and Christian Watson foretold the type of night it was about to be in the first half for an ailing Packers team.

As the game unfolded in front of a prime time national audience, key Packers rookie and receiving target Luke Musgrave, a rookie from Oregon State, was revealed to be battling a nasty potential injury that no football fan, coach or player wants to hear about.

Packers’ TE Luke Musgrave is being evaluated for a concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023

The Packers' lone score came on a field goal from Anders Carlson as the Lions took control of the game early. Jared Goff out-passed Jordan Love by a tally of 163 yards to 50 yards as of halftime while Lions fans cheered on their team and Packers fans shook their collective heads in disbelief.

“Unbelievable,” one fan said in response to Musgrave's unfortunate injury.

“Welp, there goes my parlay,” another fan added as the action unfolded and fans discussed the night's happenings on Twitter.

Musgrave has 11 catches for 124 yards on the season. His removal from the game prevented a showdown with Iowa rookie and fellow second round pick Sam LaPorta, who has shredded the Packers' offense so far in the first half en route to a big Lions lead.