Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers had an exceedingly frustrating first half to their Thursday night home game against the Detroit Lions. The Packers found themselves trailing 27-3 at the half and Love struggled mightily, completing just 6 out of 13 pass attempts for 50 yards and an interception.

The horrific performance was not met with much sympathy on X, formerly known as Twitter, where fans had a field day roasting Jordan Love and the Packers offense.

Jordan Love in the pocket pic.twitter.com/guplyZEeDq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 29, 2023

Barstool Sports personality Big Cat, who watched Love eviscerate his Chicago Bears a couple of weeks ago, made reference to that fact in his mockery of the quarterback.

I’m not going to tweet that Jordan Love sucks because last time it blew up in my face but I do think Jordan Love sucks even though I’m not tweeting that he sucks — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 29, 2023

Others suggested that perhaps the bright lights of Lambeau Field at night could have gotten to Love.

Jordan Love in Primetime pic.twitter.com/S6OgTCWNP1 — Quez (Depressed Giants Fan) (@QuezIsGodly) September 29, 2023

Whatever the culprit of the struggles, Packers fans were certainly hoping for a bit more than this out of their replacement for Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets this past offseason.

While Love wasn't necessarily expected to be a star player this year, he has had an up-and-down 2023 to say the least. Last week, Love was electric in leading the Packers to an epic come-from-behind victory against the New Orleans Saints despite trailing by 17 points entering the fourth quarter.

However, Thursday's frustrations just go to show how fast things can turn around in the NFL, especially when a team as talented as the upstart Lions is involved.

Love will hope to get things turned around in the second half on Thursday night to help the Packers avoid falling to 2-2 on the season.