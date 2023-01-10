By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

After an up-and-down season ended in disastrous fashion for the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, head coach Matt LaFleur is left searching for answers to pick up the pieces.

Judging from recent history, this is a lot earlier than usual for the Packers to begin finding solutions, but there might be an answer when it comes to bringing life to an offense that’s used to being among the best in the NFL.

On Monday, Matt LaFleur was asked about the possibility of giving up play-calling duties, and he said that has crossed his mind, stressing he wants to do what’s best for the team, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“I’ve definitely entertained all that,” LaFleur said.

What’s the “all that” the head coach speaks of? Another aspect is potentially bringing back Nathaniel Hackett to be the offensive coordinator. Hackett held the position for three season before landing as head coach of the Denver Broncos. Hackett was fired after the Broncos compiled a 4-11 record under his direction.

Whether or not Hackett is brought back to the Packers family, LaFleur has to find a way to get the offense back to a top-10 spot. Green Bay finished 14th in scoring, averaging 21.8 points per game, and 17th in passing. The latter is eye-opening when it’s considered the quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, who won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award the last two seasons.

Maybe the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams, along with Hackett’s exit, are chief reasons why the offense struggled more than normal. The bottom line is the running backs, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, became the cornerstones of the attack.

At any rate, a long offseason awaits the Packers, and play-calling duties are the first of many questions for LaFleur.