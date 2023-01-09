By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from the Packers’ 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. And Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur is not happy in the slightest.

Walker’s ejection came with 5:55 left in the fourth quarter. Lions running back D’Andre Swift was slow to get up. Detroit’s medical staff were attending to swift when Walker shoved one of the trainers.

The ejection moved Detroit into a first-and-goal situation. Lions running back Jamaal Williams scored a record-breaking touchdown to give his team the lead for good. The loss eliminated Green Bay from postseason contention.

After the game, LaFleur spoke to the media about the loss. He took some time to lay into his rookie linebacker for the costly and unnecessary ejection.

“I have a much higher standard for our players than to do something silly like that. We’ve had a guy ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. I take that very personally. It is unacceptable,” LaFleur told the media.

As LaFleur alluded to, this is Walker’s second ejection of the season. The first came in Week 5 when he shoved an assistant coach for the Buffalo Bills on the sidelines.

Whether any repercussions come from this remains to be seen. Either way, it’s a brutal blow to a resurgent Packers team looking to sneak into the playoffs.

By virtue of Detroit’s win, the Seattle Seahawks take Green Bay’s place in the playoffs. Seattle eliminated Detroit from playoff contention with a win earlier in the day.

Questions surrounding the future of Aaron Rodgers began swirling after the game. The Packers quarterback refused a jersey swap with Lions rookie Jameson Williams, claiming he needed to hold on to his jersey.