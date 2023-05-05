Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

It’s a Love-ly start of an era for the Green Bay Packers. After Aaron Rodgers was officially traded to the New York Jets, the team will be rolling with QB Jordan Love for the 2023 season. In preparation for Love’s first year as a full-time starter, the Packers decided to address two of their issues in the draft: tight end and wide receiver depth. When asked about the decision, GM Brian Gutekunst had this to say, per ESPN.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: “That’s a little bit of the idea, right? I mean I think that’s important for those guys to grow together… We took some guys last year that I think have really did a nice job in their first year; we’re excited for their growth. So now I think we have a good nucleus of guys, pass-catchers to be able to grow with the quarterback. I think that’s important, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Some Packers fans might not be happy with the front office’s decision to skip the top receivers in the first round (looking at you, Jaxon Smith-Njigba). Instead, Green Bay chose to address defensive line in the first round, electing to take their tight end (Luke Musgrave) in the second round.

This signals that the Packers are seemingly more than happy with their current core of players around Jordan Love. After a rough start to his NFL career, Christian Watson has lived up to his second round pedigree. Romeo Doubs continues to overperform the expectations set for a fourth-rounder. If their new additions work well, the Packers could still challenge for the NFC North crown.