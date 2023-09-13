Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones isn't just a beast on the field, he's also irreplaceable in the locker room, especially in this new Jordan Love era.

Jones took a pay cut in order to return to Green Bay. He wanted Aaron Rodgers back. But when he was traded to the New York Jets, the RB threw his full support behind Love as the franchise's next QB1.

From his leadership to his ability to calm down this Packers group when things got heated at times in training camp, head coach Matt LaFleur couldn't praise Jones enough when discussing his importance.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN:

“Just his approach, his ability to speak up when needed, I think he’s got everybody’s ear in that locker room,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Everybody respects him. It starts by the work that he puts in on a daily basis. He’s got great perspective. He’s been doing it at a high level for a long time now, and how old is Aaron Jones? What, 28? And he’s one of our older players, so … That’s kinda funny to think about.”

“You see it by his actions,” LaFleur said. “He’s out there hitting the sled in the [special teams] period before practice and just doing all the little things, and he doesn’t even really do a whole lot in that role. He just always kind of goes above and beyond what is expected.”

Jones balled out in limited action during the Packers' win over the Chicago Bears, rushing for 4.6 yards per carry and a touchdown. He also had two catches for 86 yards including a score. Aaron Jones also had some awesome words of encouragement for Love before his debut:

“Just be yourself. Be special. You don’t have to do anything more or anything less. I said, ‘We’ve got your back. We’re going to go out here and play ball and whatever’s left, we got you.”

The Packers are lucky to have the 28-year-old and not just because he's a stud with the football in his hands.