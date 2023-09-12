The 2023 NFL season started with a big win for the Green Bay Packers as they faced off against their longtime rivals, the Chicago Bears. The Packers emerged victorious with a final score of 38-20. This game was filled with excitement, and there were many positive things to talk about. One of the most remarkable performances of the game was by newly minted starter Jordan Love. In this article, we will take a closer look at Love's outstanding performance and discuss the other positive aspects of the game.

Green Bay Packers Win Over the Chicago Bears

The Packers showed their dominance in the first week of the 2023 NFL season by defeating the Bears at Soldier Field. The Packers' offense was in top form, with Jordan Love leading the way. Love threw three touchdown passes, one of them being a 35-yard throw to Aaron Jones. He also displayed great composure and confidence throughout the game. The Packers' defense also played exceptionally well, limiting the Bears to just 20 points and forcing them to turn over the ball twice.

Whenever the Packers found themselves in the red zone, they managed to score touchdowns. Love connected with Doubs for two touchdowns, and Aaron Jones ran one yard for another. Jones played a crucial role in breaking open the game in the second half. As the Packers widened their lead, their defensive line applied more pressure on the Bears' quarterback, Justin Fields, resulting in a pair of turnovers.

The Packers managed to force a fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown, effectively sealing the victory with a score of 38-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Now let us look at Jordan Love's great performance and other positive overreactions from the Packers's win over the Bears.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jordan Love's Outstanding Performance

Jordan Love's performance in the game against the Bears was truly impressive. Love showcased his arm strength and accuracy by completing 22 of 30 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He had an impressive passer rating of 123.2. He also displayed his mobility by rushing for 12 yards on three carries. It's worth noting that this remarkable performance came only in Love's second career start, and it was against a formidable division rival in a challenging environment. Love's performance has given Packers fans plenty of reasons to be excited about the future of the franchise.

Love also outperformed Justin Fields, making significant throws on third and fourth downs, as well as in the red zone. He completed seven of his nine third-down passes for 106 yards and an eight-yard touchdown pass to Doubs on the opening drive. Love's only fourth-down pass was a perfectly thrown dart to Jones. This allowed the running back to catch it in stride and sprint for a 35-yard touchdown. He didn't limit himself to short passes but consistently connected on deep and intermediate throws throughout the game.

Apart from Jordan Love's exceptional performance, there were several other positive aspects of the game for the Packers.

SHOWTYME! Jordan Love to Aaron Jones for a 35 yard tudder on 4th & 3! LFG! BANG THE DRUM 🥁

pic.twitter.com/IIeDSMrdR0 — Hogg (@HoggNFL) September 10, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Aaron Jones' Pro Bowl Potential

Despite a dropped screen pass early in the game, Aaron Jones had an outstanding performance. he accumulated 127 yards and scored two touchdowns on 11 touches. Six of his nine carries were successful, and his explosive plays, including a 51-yard catch and a 35-yard touchdown, were pivotal in back-to-back scoring drives in the second half. Those are Pro Bowl numbers right there.

Zach Tom Might Get a Pro Bowl Nod, Too

The offensive tackles played a crucial role in protecting Jordan Love during the game. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari showcased his excellence once again. Additionally, right tackle Zach Tom was exceptional in pass protection. Neither Bakhtiari nor Tom allowed any pressure on Love during the 30 pass-blocking snaps they were on the field together. Tom's calm and patient pass-blocking, combined with his elite athleticism and mirroring abilities, contributed to the Packers' offensive success. He might be Pro-Bowl-ready just like Jones.

Pass Rush Excellence

The Packers' defense showed promise in their ability to rush the opposing quarterback. Players like Rashan Gary, Devonte Wyatt, and Lukas Van Ness had impressive performances against Justin Fields and the Bears. Gary consistently outperformed rookie Darnell Wright. Meanwhile, Wyatt and Van Ness recorded impressive sacks and pressures due to their athleticism and ability to close the gap quickly. The Packers' edge rushers proved too athletic for the Bears to handle. Stunts in passing situations were especially effective. With veterans like Kenny Clark and Preston Smith, as well as rookies like Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks, the Packers have a talented group of athletic pass rushers to challenge opposing quarterbacks. Don't be shocked if they surpass their 34-sack total last year and even breach the 50-sack total in 2023.

Looking Ahead

With a 1-0 record, the Green Bay Packers will hit the road in Week 2 to face the Atlanta Falcons. They also hold a 1-0 record after their win against the Carolina Panthers. Another good performance from Love would put any doubts to rest about his readiness to be the new face of the Packers franchise.