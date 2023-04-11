Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones surprised many when he agreed to a reduced salary on his 2023 contract. Speaking to reporters before departing on the 17th annual Tailgate Tour Tuesday, Jones revealed his heartwarming reason for taking less money on his 2023 contract, per Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com.

“This is home for me. Those guys in the locker room, those are my brothers. The people upstairs, they believe in me, and they believed in me since I’ve gotten here. This is still the most I’ve ever made, and it still has me as the second-highest paid for the backs, so it matched up with the market. I didn’t want to be greedy. I’m a team player. I want to help the team and help them get as many guys in here as we can. So, if that means free up a little money, then I will.”

Not only did Jones say that Green Bay is “home” for him, but he also referred to his Packers teammates as his “brothers.”

Then, in a response sure to restore all faith in humanity, the Pro Bowl halfback said that he is still making the most he ever has in his career, even with the reduced salary.

The Packers fan favorite added that he “didn’t want to be greedy.”

Jones is a general manager’s best friend.

How many NFL players- especially running backs, a position with depreciating value- would make the decision that Jones did?

It just doesn’t happen very often.

The 28-year-old, who posted career-highs in rushing yards and receptions in 2022, could have scoffed at the Packers’ request to restructure his contract.

Instead, Jones went with the team-friendly move, likely endearing himself to Packers fans even more.