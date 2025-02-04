The Green Bay Packers offseason is riveted on improvements from Jordan Love. Also, there’s hope of a Davante Adams reunion. But on a different note, Packers president Mark Murphy called for a Tush Push ban after the Eagles ousted his team in the playoffs.

Murphy echoed what others have said about the ridiculous rugby-style lack-of-skill play, according to cbssports.com.

“I am not a fan of this play,” Murphy said. “There is no skill involved. And it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less.”

Packers Mark Murphy points to NFC Championship fiasco

Washington tried everything it could think of to stop the Eagles from scoring at the goal line with linebacker Frankie Luvu leaping over the line of scrimmage and drawing a warning rebuke from the referee, who threatened to reward the Eagles with a touchdown. That would have been a travesty. Moreover, imagine a team getting points for NOT scoring a touchdown just because the referee didn’t like the Commanders’ tactics.

“The series of plays with the Commanders jumping offsides in the NFC Championship game to try to stop the play was ridiculous,” Murphy wrote in reply to a fan's question about his thoughts on the play. “The referee even threatened to give the Eagles an automatic touchdown if the Commanders did not stop it. I would like to see the league prohibit pushing or aiding the runner (quarterback) on this play. There used to be a rule prohibiting this. But (aiding the runner) is no longer enforced. It was thought to be too hard for the officials to see.”

Murphy added a true statement for a play that basically starts every Eagles’ new chains with first-and-nine instead of first-and-10. Eagles head coach Nick Siranni bragged about it, but this goes against the history of the game of football.

“The play is bad for the game,” Murphy said. “And we should go back to prohibiting the push of the runner. This would bring back the traditional QB sneak. That worked pretty well for Bart Starr and the Packers in the Ice Bowl.”

What is the future of the play?

Hopefully, Murphy’s comments will stir talk about banning the silly play. Last year, NFL executive Troy Vincent said the competition committee did not discuss the play. However, he said no support for banning the play came to light. Furthermore, it should be noted that Vincent is a former Eagles star.

Fox NFL analyst Dean Blandino expressed the need to stop allowing the play back in 2023.