The Green Bay Packers ended a 23-year drought by selecting Matthew Golden 23rd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Golden is the first wide receiver the Packers drafted in the opening round since Javon Walker in 2002. And the former Texas standout looked sharp at the start of training camp.

Green Bay officially opened its training camp on Wednesday and the team's new wideout impressed with his speed.

First day of camp for Matthew Golden pic.twitter.com/9PD6TNsF5R — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Golden also found the end zone in his first training camp practice, per USA Today’s Ryan Wood. The rookie receiver caught an eight-yard slant from back up quarterback Malik Willis.

After 2025 draft additions the Packers could trade a receiver

The Packers already had a strong WR corps with Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks. But the team felt it was missing a true WR1. Green Bay finished 12th in passing yards per game each of the last two seasons and the team hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Davante Adams in 2021.

Reed has been the Packers’ leading receiver the last two seasons. He had a team-high 857 yards on 55 receptions in 2024. Tight end Tucker Craft was second with 707 receiving yards.

The Packers hope Golden’s versatility and speed can take the offense to a new level in 2025, as Jordan Love enters his third season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback. Golden ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the combine, per NFL.com. That would make him the Packers’ fastest wideout, topping Watson’s 4.36 time in 2022.

The team is unsure when Watson will be able to return to the field after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 18. However, the fourth-year receiver is not expected to be back at the start of the season.

The Packers doubled down on wide receivers in the 2025 draft, taking Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third. The 6’4”, 222-pound TCU product offers size and strength at the position. But these additions have prompted trade talk, as Green Bay could decide to deal a receiver from what’s become a crowded group.

Both Doubs and Watson are entering the final year of their rookie deals. And while Watson’s injury will probably prevent a trade, a number of teams could be interested in Doubs. The fourth-year wideout had 601 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last season. But he caught 59 passes for 674 yards and eight scores in 2023.

With Golden looking like the Packers’ top receiver, focus could shift to Williams as camp progresses. If he appears ready to take on a large role in his rookie season, Doubs could be on the move.