Rasul Douglas goes on NSFW rant after racking up penalties in loss to Giants

Rasul Douglas certainly isn’t the only member of his team culpable for the New York Giants’ comeback win in London. After the Green Bay Packers took an early 17-3 lead on Sunday, though, there’s no denying Douglas’ series of penalties helped give Saquon Barkley and company the momentum needed to climb out of that hole in the second half, an unfortunate reality the veteran cornerback acknowledged in the post-game locker room.

“I just told everybody, ‘My fault,’ you know what I’m saying?” Douglas said following Green Bay’s 27-22 loss to New York, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I had three uncharacteristic f****** penalties that I don’t usually get, but I had ’em and I think that f***** the whole defense up.”

The 27-year-old committed three penalties in Week 5, including a dead-ball personal foul late that gave the Giants a first down and goal instead of a third down from the four yard line. Though he openly questioned whether his flags were deserved, Butler nevertheless put the onus on himself for the Packers’ inability to stop the Giants in the second half.

Packers CB Rasul Douglas was clearly frustrated by his penalties. At one point he said he asked the official what he did was told “you’re bigger than him.” Still, Douglas said he told everyone this was his fault. “I fxxxxx the whole defense up.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 9, 2022

Defense, to be fair, was hardly Green Bay’s only problem in Week 5.

New York out-gained the Packers 338 to 301 in total yards, with Aaron Rodgers unable to find the end zone in the game’s final minutes despite leading his team to the opponent’s 15-yard line after the Giants took a 27-20 lead. Rodgers finished 25-of-39 overall for 222 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, but averaged just 5.7 yards per attempt en route to an underwhelming 53.5 QBR.

Barkley, meanwhile, starred for New York again while continuing to re-cement himself as one of football’s most dynamic playmakers. Fighting a shoulder injury that sidelined him for one series, Barkley still had 106 yards and a touchdown on 16 total touches, with both a run and catch of at least 40 yards.

The Giants remain one of the NFL’s biggest surprises at 4-1. Green Bay moves to 3-2 after the loss, clearly searching for answers on both sides of ball despite sitting on the right side of .500.