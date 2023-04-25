The Green Bay Packers finally completed a trade that sent quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, and former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman took a shot at the Packers and their fans when voicing his opinion on on the trade, via The Volume.

“I guarantee you every NFC North team is excited to see Jordan Love,” Richard Sherman said, via The Volume. “Ecstatic. I guarantee it, Green Bay Packers. Nobody will fear you going forward, understand that. There is not a game somebody is going to see the Green Bay Packers in without Aaron Rodgers in the jersey and have fear for you. So congratulations on all your years of like walking into stadiums and having one of the best players on the… you don’t have it anymore. So hate me all you want, but understand you had something great for a long time, you didn’t appreciated him on his way out. Wait and see.”

History has repeated itself with legendary Packers quarterbacks. First it was Brett Favre moving to the Jets so Aaron Rodgers could take over, not it is Rodgers getting traded to the Jets so Jordan Love can take over. The Packers can only hope that Love has a fraction of the success that Rodgers had as the franchise quarterback. Judging by his reaction to the trade, Richard Sherman is not convinced that Love will be a star quarterback like Favre or Rodgers were. It would be an unprecedented run of quarterback play for the Packers if Love turns into a star, but that is the hope.