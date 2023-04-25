A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

A great quarterback like Aaron Rodgers doesn’t come with a cheap price tag. However, the New York Jets managed to create over $40 million of cap space even after the trade with the Green Bay Packers that landed them the future Hall of Famer.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

“For his 2023 salary, the #Jets picking up Aaron Rodgers’ already guaranteed option bonus of $58.3M means that it converts to a signing bonus for cap reasons — creating $43.7M of cap space and making his 2023 hit $15.7M.”

Per Spotrac, Aaron Rodgers has a base salary of just $1.165 million for the 2023 NFL season with a workout bonus of $50,000. With the Jets picking up the $58 million option bonus — as expected — they are able to distribute that amount over the duration of Rodgers’ contract, which will not expire until the end of the 2026 NFL season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Packers shipped Aaron Rodgers to the Jets together with a No. 15 pick and a fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Green Bay also sent a 2024 sixth-round pick plus a conditional second-round pick next year, one that could turn into a first-round pick.

With Aaron Rodgers, the Jets now have a genuine elite quarterback to run the show from under center. There is good talent around Rodgers, who will be tasked to improve New York’s anemic attack last season. In 2022, the Jets struggled mightily on offense with Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco taking turns at the QB slot. That same season, the Jets finished 29th in the NFL with just a 17.4 points-per-game average and 25th with only 318.2 total yards per outing.