The New York Jets finally completed a trade to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, and the compensation in the trade impacts the first round of the NFL Draft that will take place on Thursday.

The Jets got Aaron Rodgers, the 15th-overall pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick which is number 170 overall. The Packers get the 13th-overall pick from the Jets, a 2023 second-round pick that is the 42nd-overall pick, a 2023 sixth-round pick that is number 207 overall, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps for the Jets this season. All of this is according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

So, the implications for the first-round of this year’s NFL Draft are that the Jets and Packers are swapping picks. The Jets move from 13 to 15 overall, the Packers move from 15 to 13 overall. The Packers leapfrog the New England Patriots in the draft order. That is notable because both the Packers and the Patriots could use a wide receiver. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the top-rated receiver in the draft, and could go in that range. This trade could be the difference in the Packers landing the best receiver in the draft and having to pick someone else.

The Packers also have the 42nd-overall pick, which should be helpful to supplement the roster as well. The Packers also essentially swapped their fifth-round pick which is number 170 overall for the Jets’ sixth-round pick which is at 207 overall.

The top-10 remains the same, but the picks from 10-20 could be impacted by this trade.

Now that the Rodgers trade has happened, it will be intriguing to see how the NFL Draft shakes out this weekend.