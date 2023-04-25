A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

One of the running themes during Aaron Rodgers‘ long tenure as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers was that the defense often struggled to be on par with the offense. That’s unlikely to be an issue in Rodgers’ first season with the New York Jets, considering that his new team had one of the stoutest defenses in 2022.

It is scary to think what Aaron Rodgers could do with an offense with talented players around him. It gets even more terrifying for rival teams when they consider the fact that Rodgers has won a ton of games against just a paltry sum of losses when his team has limited opponents by a certain amount of points.

Via Pal Hembekides of ESPN:

“Aaron Rodgers went 80-10 with the Packers when they allowed fewer than 20 points. The Jets allowed 18.6 PPG last season.”

If it weren’t for their toothless attack, the Jets likely would have made the playoffs last season. The Jets didn’t even probably need anything more than a decent offense to get there, but what they had on that end of the field was downright ineffective. New York produced just 17.4 points per game and 318.2 total yards per contest, 29th and 25th in the entire league, respectively. Conversely, their defense was elite. The Jets were top five both in terms of points allowed per game (18.6) and total yards allowed per outing (311.1). They also ranked fifth overall in total DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, per Football Outsiders.

With that kind of defense and Aaron Rodgers leading the attack, the Jets are poised to have a huge season ahead this year.