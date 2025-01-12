While in the process of searching for his next head coaching job, Robert Saleh has been serving as an offensive consultant for the Green Bay Packers after the New York Jets let him go earlier this season. Amid his interview process with various NFL teams, Saleh was spotted on the sidelines at Lambeau Field. He has not previously attended games in his role with the team.

“Robert Saleh is on the Packers sideline during pregame warmups. He had not been regularly attending games previously in his consulting role. He's in street clothes, not coaching gear,” Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported.

There is not currently a head coaching vacancy in Green Bay – and there is not likely to be any time soon – as Matt LeFleur has consistently put the Packers in a position to win games throughout his time at the helm of the franchise.

Where is Robert Saleh most likely to end up?

Saleh was most recently interviewed by the San Francisco 49ers to potentially fill their defensive coordinator vacancy, a job that previously belonged to him from 2017-21. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders are set to interview Saleh for their head coaching vacancy.

After his tenure with the Jets came to an end, Saleh will most likely step back into a defensive coordinator position before earning another head coaching opportunity. Reuniting with the 49ers could make a lot of sense for both sides. Saleh could help head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers rebound after a less-than-ideal 2024 season.

Additionally, the situation with the 49ers could be a more manageable one, as the Jaguars and Raiders may both be far from competing. The 49ers have a good track record and could be back in the playoffs as early as next season.

Whatever is next for Saleh's career, he will almost certainly have another head coaching opportunity at some point.