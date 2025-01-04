The Green Bay Packers have secured a spot in the playoffs, but their Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears is still an important one, as it will be head coach Matt LaFleur's 100th game at the helm of the franchise.

Despite the success the Packers have had under LeFleur's leadership, the crowning achievement of winning the franchise's fifth Super Bowl remains unaccomplished. That is the No. 1 thing of LaFleur's mind amid his 100th game.

“You come here to win Super Bowls,” LaFleur said in a Q&A with SI.com's Bill Huber. “You want to win a Super Bowl. But I just think it’s a credit to everybody in this place, from Mark (Murphy) and Gutey (Brian Gutekunst) and Russ (Ball) to everybody – our coaching staff and the players. Because it ain’t easy to win in this league. But we have good people here.”

The Packers have gone 67-32 in the regular season since LaFleur took over in 2019. Green Bay has won the NFC North three times under LeFleur's leadership and has not failed to reach the postseason in his six seasons with the Packers.

LaFleur's 100th game will take place at Chicago's Soldier Field, the same venue he made his debut as the Packers' head coach in. He surely hopes to see his team put more points on the board than it did that day.

“I remember the national anthem more than anything,” LaFleur said. “Just that guy [singing the anthem]. It was just chaotic. I remember in that game thinking, what the hell are we doing? We didn’t execute very well offensively but our defense was balling. We just got Z (Za’Darius Smith) and Preston (Smith), and I think our defense had a bunch of sacks in that game. We won the game 10-3. It was chaos.”

The Packers will likely be missing wide receiver Christian Watson but should be intact for the most part outside of his absence. Green Bay's playoff seeding would not be affected significantly by a loss, so there is no need for the Packers to rush him back.