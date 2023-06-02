Players tend to publicly support a teammate, particularity when he is taking on a new and significant role while being under immense scrutiny from the media. That is just a basic principle that does not even need to be discussed in orientation. But Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs took it to a whole new level when extolling the talent of quarterback Jordan Love.

When asked if he sees a difference between the new starting QB and his predecessor, four-time MVP and Super Bowl Champion Aaron Rodgers, Doubs essentially began molding Love's Hall of Fame bust.

“No. I think Jordan can do it. I think Jordan is a really good quarterback,” Doubs told Dennis Krause of Spectrum News 1. “When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So I don’t really see what’s the big difference.”

Talk about a confidence boost. Doubs has joined fellow wideout Christian Watson and several other members of the organization in predicting big things for the 24-year-old signal-caller. Although tension surrounded Love's arrival to Green Bay, specifically where Rodgers was concerned, playing behind arguably the greatest quarterback in franchise history likely had some perks.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For those deeply entrenched in the Cheesehead culture, it is easy to believe that this will be a smooth transition. History has been kind to their quarterback succession plans. However, Jordan Love, just like the man before him, will have to stand on his own. The contributions of young talents like Doubs will be vital to ensuring that this new era starts off on the right note.

The 2022 fourth-round draft pick out of Nevada enjoyed flashes of brilliance last season, recording 425 yards and three touchdowns on 42 receptions. There was enormous pressure to produce with Aaron Rodgers taking snaps, but now both Romeo Doubs and Watson will be working with someone on their progression timeline. At the very least, that should help with the Packers chemistry.

Love has a long way to go to earn Rodgers' comparisons, but Doubs should be entitled to a free dinner for handing out such glowing praise all the same.