Christian Watson does not see teammate Jordan Love as the wide-eyed youngster who many expect to be overwhelmed when he officially assumes starting quarterback duties for the Green Bay Packers. He believes that observing Aaron Rodgers for three years can only be a tremendous advantage.

“People need to understand that [Love] was learning and practicing and in the meeting rooms with a Hall of Fame quarterback each and every day,” Watson said, per Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema. “He’s his own quarterback, but I’m sure he’s taken so many things from Aaron [Rodgers].”

Despite all of the questions and even controversy surrounding his tenure in Lambeau, Love still had the opportunity to spend a lot of time around Aaron Rodgers. The Super Bowl Champion may not have been crazy about the team selecting his replacement, but even if he was not a willing mentor, Love could pick up so many tips just by watching the franchise legend. Rodgers himself rose to the occasion after being in Brett Favre’s shadow, so perhaps Love can do the same.

The 24-year-old out of Utah State has played in just 10 NFL games and only started one in his career to this point, so little could be gleaned about his talent level. He has the full faith of the organization, though, as well as some promising receivers at his disposal in Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Watson came on strong late in the year and was a red zone magnet with seven touchdowns. He is not worried about catching passes from Jordan Love and firmly believes the Packers’ proud and longstanding QB tradition will continue into 2023-24.

“We’ve seen a lot of flashes of what he can do,” he said. “It’s only going to be put more on display. Everything we’ve seen so far is only going to be multiplied. We’re ready to go out there and ball. We have full confidence in him.”