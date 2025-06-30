The Colorado Rockies achieved an impressive feat they haven't done in nearly 90 years during Sunday's matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Colorado ended the series against Milwaukee with a 4-3 win after 11 innings. However, they were unable to keep an opponent scoreless for the 202nd consecutive game. They made MLB history in the process, according to team reporter Patrick Saunders.

“Crazy note from the #Rockies: Rox have gone 202 consecutive games allowing at least one run, the longest streak without a shutout in the Modern Era … surpassed the 1939 St. Louis Browns … the Rockies' previous franchise record was 169 games from April 5, 1993-April 13, 1994,” Saunders said.

How Rockies played against Brewers

As the Rockies navigate themselves through a difficult season, a road win over a playoff contender in the Brewers is solid.

It was a low-scoring affair as both teams were even at three runs apiece after nine innings. It took until the 11th inning where second baseman Kyle Farmer obtained the game-winning run with a single to center field.

Defense was the main point throughout Sunday's contest. Colorado was assertive with its at-bats, landing 11 hits after 42 attempts. On the other hand, Milwaukee only had six hits after 39 at-bats.

The Rockies' bullpen was solid as they came through in the final innings. Starting pitcher German Marquez had a solid night on the mound after 5.2 innings, striking out five batters while allowing three hits and two runs. The player who got the win was Victor Vodnik, improving his record to 3-2. Tyler Kinley also earned a save, his third of the season.

Colorado improved to a 19-65 record but remain at the bottom of the NL West Division standings. They are 22.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and 26 games behind the San Francisco Giants.

The Rockies will look forward to their next series, being at home. They host the Houston Astros as Game 1 will take place on July 1 at 8:40 p.m. ET.