The Green Bay Packers were without wide receiver Romeo Doubs in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams as he served a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Doubs reportedly skipped practice ahead of Week 5 because of his current role with the team.

Doubs recently had a meeting with the team, and they have a plan for him going forward, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Packers WR Romeo Doubs plans to attend Wednesday’s practice coming out of his meeting with the team today, per source. The meeting ‘went well,’ the source added,” Fowler tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

After the Packers' win against the Rams, head coach Matt LaFleur opened up about Doubs and what he expected moving forward.

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to our conversation tomorrow, so I fully anticipate him coming back, and I’m hopeful that he will come back and get ready to work,” LaFleur said in his postgame press conference.

“Distractions happen in the National Football League. Distractions happen in life, and you have got to do your best to just focus on the task at hand, and I thought our guys did a pretty good job of that.”

Jordan Love has shown a willingness to pass the ball around, and so far this season, Doubs has 12 receptions for 169 yards. Hopefully, Doubs and the Packers can get on the same page, as he's an important part of their offense regardless of what his volume has looked like so far this season.

Romeo Doubs frustrated with role on Packers?

Adam Schefter noted on the Pat McAfee Show that Romeo Doubs may be frustrated with his role.

“I’m not saying this is the reason there, but I do think, in speaking to some people this weekend, here’s what came up. It’s interesting, in today’s day and age in the world where we live in, there’s so much discussion about targets and how many targets each receiver gets and fancy football production with fans sounding off,” Schefter said.

“And let’s also remember how much money is going to wide receivers, so that when there are certain wide receivers that don’t get their targets, they know that, that could be costing them money; and everybody reacts differently. And obviously, Romeo Doubs, for whatever reason, decided to stay away for a couple of days. I don’t know that he was particularly thrilled with the number of passes that went his way.”

In five games, one in which Doubs didn't play, he's fourth on the team with 20 targets.