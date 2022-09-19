Sammy Watkins reveals most unique aspect of Packers’ offense

After suffering through a dumbfounding Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers bussed their way back to Title Town in the hopes of figuring out what in the sam heck went wrong and how to fix it. Was the team just… bad? Was the Matt LaFleur hype train finally proven to be fool’s gold? Or worse, did the team shoot themselves in the foot by believing they could replace Davante Adams with a Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs?

Fortunately, LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers, and company went into the lab and came out of it with a very interesting strategy that worked exceptionally well: run the darn ball.

With two of the team’s premier offensive performers both playing running back, LaFleur found a way to work both of his rushers, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion, into his offense for a combined 33 touches and peppered his bread and butter with some well-placed flavor bombs from one of the best quarterbacks of all time.

But what, you may ask, is the key to the Packers’ offense? Well, according to Watkins, the answer is simple: everybody blocks.

“I’ve never been part of an offense that you *had* to block,” Watkins mentioned during his postgame availability. “In this offense, you have go down there and crack the safety. You have to get your blocks & honestly, I think that’s fun.”

Now granted, most fans probably noticed Watkins more for his 93-yard receiving performance than his efforts as a blocker, but on the play of the game, where LeFleur called a jet sweep with Jones out wide and Dillion transforming into a lead blocker from the backfield, the Clemson product went right in there opening holes for the UTSA product to run in for the momentum-sealing score. If Watkins can continue to play like that moving forward, his place in the offense will be secured for a very long time.