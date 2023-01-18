Aaron Rodgers is taking his time to assess his future, both with the Green Bay Packers and in the NFL as a whole. Amid reports that Rodgers could potentially leave the Packers, Stephen A. Smith launched a fiery tirade against the veteran quarterback during Wednesday morning’s episode of First Take. In his rant, Smith ripped into Rodgers for even considering playing for another team than the Packers.

“I’m disgusted with Aaron Rodgers… You signed a three-year, $150 million extension. Now, you say the expectation was a Super Bowl. I’ll go one further. The expectation was at least that you were going to remain a Green Bay Packer… Everything he does now, has us questioning how sincere and truthful he was, years ago.”

Smith likened Rodgers’ situation to that of former Packers QB Brett Favre, a player to who Rodgers has been compared frequently throughout his career. Favre left the Packers in the late stages of his career, joining the rival Vikings and New York Jets before retiring from the NFL. There’s a real chance Rodgers walks a similar slope with his own career winding down, and Smith is not happy about it.

The Packers handed Rodgers a massive contract extension, yet with a potential rebuild on the way after missing the playoffs in 2022, the 39-year-old may not be keen on sticking around. If he wants to keep playing football, there’s a chance he’d join another team this offseason, a thought which evidently makes Stephen A. Smith sick to his stomach, as he made clear during the Wednesday morning segment of First Take.