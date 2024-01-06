Luke Musgrave and Emanuel Wilson injury updates are good news for Packers.

The Green Bay Packers have a crucial matchup in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears. There are some serious playoff implications for Green Bay, as a win will increase their chances of making the postseason. With that said, it sounds like the offense will have a nice boost thanks to the latest injury updates for Luke Musgrave and Emanuel Wilson.

Reports indicate that both Musgrave and Wilson are officially activated off the IR, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. So, the Packers will have their starting tight end and backup running back available for Sunday's contest.

“The Packers activated TE Luke Musgrave and RB Emanuel Wilson off Injured Reserve prior to tomorrow's game.”

Green Bay's offense has looked much better in recent weeks. Especially with Jordan Love seemingly figuring it out as a starting quarterback. Of anybody on the roster, he'll be the most excited to have Luke Musgrave and Emanuel Wilson return from injury.

With the Packers' wide receivers struggling with injuries of their own, Musgrave's return will be welcomed with open arms. So far this season, the rookie tight end has totaled 33 receptions, 341 yards, and one touchdown through 10 games. Had he been more available, there's a chance Musgrave would have made a bigger impact for Green Bay this season.

As for Emanuel Wilson, he's played well with his limited opportunities. He's carried the ball just 14 times, but has recorded 85 yards. His 6.1 yards per attempt average makes him an intriguing option down the road if the Packers' opt to part ways with Aaron Jones or AJ Dillon.

Look for Musgrave to make an immediate impact for the Packers while Wilson will likely take on a reserve role. Green Bay should be one of the more watched teams in Week 18 with playoff hopes looming.