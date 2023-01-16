The Green Bay Packers did not qualify for the playoffs in 2023. However, their players have kept an eye on the proceedings, especially their division rival Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota won 13 games and the NFC North, but it didn’t matter. The Vikings lost to the New York Giants on Sunday after a strong performance from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Vikings had a chance to tie the game on their final drive. However, their final play of the season was a three-yard out to tight end TJ Hockenson on fourth down.

Packers players certainly took notice. Many of them took to Twitter to air their thoughts on the game and the Vikings as a whole.

If you’re ever wondering if the Packers players actually don’t like the Vikings pic.twitter.com/TUpzyT8IeI — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 16, 2023

The Packers and Vikings certainly have no love lost between them. Minnesota defeated the Packers in Week 1 as they went on a big run to begin the year. However, the Packers blew the Vikings out at home in Week 17.

The Packers began their season 3-1 but fell all the way to 4-8 after a tough midseason stretch. A four-game winning streak at the end of the season gave them hope heading into Week 18 against the Detroit Lions.

However, it wasn’t meant to be. The Packers held a 9-3 lead at one point but fell to the upstart Lions 20-16 on Sunday Night Football.

Their focus now shifts to the upcoming offseason. The biggest question around the Packers right now surrounds the future of Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay’s future Hall of Fame quarterback is currently considering his future for 2023 and beyond.

If Rodgers returns to the Packers, perhaps they make another run at the NFC North in 2023. Only time will tell if they can usurp Minnesota next year, however.