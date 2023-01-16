The New York Giants won their first playoff game since 2011 on Sunday. And a standout performance from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones helped drive the team toward victory.

Jones did it all against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He went 24/35, throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the way on the ground, leading the team with 78 yards rushing.

In the fourth quarter, Giants head coach Brian Daboll had Jones put his head down for two quarterback sneaks. They were both successful, with one even leading to a go-ahead touchdown.

After the win, Daboll spoke to the media regarding his mindset during the game. He said he had one objective on his mind: win the game. And he didn’t doubt his quarterback for a second.

“We were gonna go try to win the game; we had confidence in Daniel moving the pile, and I can live with the consequences,” Daboll said on Sunday, via WFAN. “He kept his legs driving and made a big play.”

The Giants and Vikings met in the regular season, not too long ago, in fact. Minnesota came out on top in that game, but the Giants certainly showed they could stand up to the 13-win NFC North champions.

“I thought we played cleaner, took care of the ball, and were big on third downs. When you play a good team, you have to play a smart, clean game,” Jones told the media on Sunday.

New York now focuses their attention on a huge Divisional Round matchup next week. They hit the road to face their bitter rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, for the third time this season.