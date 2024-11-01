As the Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions Sunday, it will no doubt be a heated one as defensive back Xavier McKinney has added more fuel to the fire in the matchup. As people lock in their predictions for the Packers game against the Lions, one aspect of the contest should be true which is it will be intense and competitive to the umpteenth degree.

Packers' Xavier McKinney says Lions “try to embarrass people”

While Green Bay and Detroit have been rivals for a long time, it has heated up recently due to the emergence of the latter being one of the top teams in the NFC. However, the Packers are still very much so relevant as McKinney would say their opponents will “try to embarrass” them as they have done to their other matchups according to John Miller.

“In my opinion, I think they try to embarrass people,” McKinney said. “And I think, you know, this organization and the players we have in here, they don't really take that, you know, lightly. And we know that's what they're gonna come here and try to do. So you know, our job is to, like I said, again, make sure that we're on our keys, and make sure that, you know, everybody has disciplined eyes, and still going out there and playing fast. But we know that's the game that they like to get into.”

“And so for us, we just got to, you know, do what we do, and we'll be alright,” McKinney continued. “It's a big game for us. Obviously, they got a really good team, we got a really good team. And, you know, this is for that number one spot so it's gonna be a big game, and we understand that we know what comes behind this game so. No, we're just preparing man, we're getting ready.”

A key aspect will be on Packers' Jordan Love

A crucial part of this game though will be on the injury to Packers star quarterback Jordan Love and if he will play Sunday in a key game against the Lions. He suffered a groin injury in last Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars where he had not practiced until Thursday for the first time as he even said there is a “realistic” shot he plays according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

“I think it's realistic,” Love said on Wednesday about his chance to play Sunday.

“Yeah, obviously not practicing during the week is not the ideal format for trying to play a game,” Love continued. “Like I said, things happen, if that's the scenario, I know I'll be fine. But definitely it's not the ideal scenario for going into a big week.”

At any rate, the Packers are 6-2 where as the Lions are 6-1 which the game could be a clear time to see who the top dog of the NFC North is as it will take place inside Lambeau Field.