The Green Bay Packers stand as a renowned team in the NFL. They are celebrated for their rich history of success and a fervent fan base spanning the world. However, recent years have posed challenges, as the team missed the playoffs in the 2022-2023 season. As the 2023 NFL preseason concludes, the Packers are faced with weighty choices about their lineup. Among them, certain players might find themselves facing the prospect of being let go. This article takes a closer look at four unexpected preseason roster cuts that might come into play before Week 1.

The 2022-2023 NFL Season for the Green Bay Packers

The Packers didn't fare as well as hoped in the 2022-2023 season. They wrapped up the season with an 8-9 record, and they just lost Aaron Rodgers, too. The team grappled with injuries and inconsistency, notably on the defensive side of play. Now, they'll rely on Jordan Love and young receivers like Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs to hopefully take charge. We'll see how well that goes.

Now, let's delve into four players from the Green Bay Packers who might face the potential of being dropped from the roster before Week 1.

1. Patrick Taylor

At times, parting ways with players is an integral part of a long-term roster strategy. A year ago, the Packers had two running backs -— AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones -— on their 53-player roster. Patrick Taylor, the third running back, was assigned to the practice squad. However, he was brought up, released, and re-signed several times during the season.

Ultimately, the 25-year-old participated in 14 games and had 11 offensive opportunities. This is quite substantial involvement for a player who didn't secure a spot in the final 53. This strategy proved effective in 2022, and it's reasonable to believe that the Packers would stick with it this season. Jones and Dillon, who collectively accounted for 399 of the team's 410 running-back carries in the previous season, will still be the mainstays in the backfield.

Given this, keeping a third back on the active roster doesn't seem necessary. Sending Taylor back to the practice squad would open up space for another position.

2. Keisean Nixon

Anyone familiar with the Packers' return game before Nixon's inclusion understands the dire straits it was in. Nevertheless, Green Bay faces limited options for cuts. As such, freeing up $2.4 million should be very enticing for a team that has $40 million tied up in dead cap space. While this is an improbable scenario, it could be taken into consideration. This is especially if rookie Jayden Reed proves his mettle for a significant role in special teams. Take note that Reed boasted averages of 15.3 yards per punt return and 22.0 yards per kickoff during his college career.

3. Malik Heath

Though disappointing for undrafted free agent Malik Heath, this could become a reality given the Packers' emphasis on special teams. For the record, Heath maintained his impressive performance in training camp and preseason. While he might not have top-tier athleticism, he possesses a strong grasp of route running to outmaneuver defenders. In the first preseason game, he even made three receptions for 36 yards.

And yet, if he secures a spot, he would likely be the fifth or sixth wide receiver in line. This means he would trail Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, and Jayden Reed. Similar to the running back situation, the question is how much impact the team expects or desires from this player on offense.

4. Jonathan Ford

Jonathan Ford has displayed commendable performance along the defensive line during training camp. However, he contends with intense competition within his position group. Remember that the Packers already have five definite roster members on the defensive line. These are Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, TJ Slaton, Karl Brooks, and Colby Wooden. This group has exhibited impressive performance, bolstering the team's confidence in their defensive line.

Sure, Ford has kept pace with them. Still, the predicament lies in whether the Packers truly require a sixth defensive lineman. Perhaps they'd prefer to allocate that roster spot to another position, such as outside linebacker. It's a challenging situation, as Ford has proven himself but the team might choose to go another direction.

Team Outlook

Despite the letdown in the 2022 season and the preseason struggles of certain players, optimism persists for the Green Bay Packers in the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Even without Aaron Rodgers, the offense still holds some interesting young pieces who have the potential to shine. While the defense needs improvement, the inclusion of a new coordinator Joe Barry could pave the way for a turnaround.

Looking Ahead

As the Green Bay Packers gear up for the 2023 NFL season, tough choices lie ahead, and some players might find themselves on the verge of being cut. Despite the disappointing showing in the previous season, the team has prospects for resurgence as they strive to rebound and contend for a playoff spot.