As the Green Bay Packers get ready for their upcoming season, Jordan Love has been settling in as the team's starting quarterback. While he is replacing a legend in Aaron Rodgers, Love has used the preseason as an opportunity to prepare.

The Packers have faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots thus far. Love said that the games have helped him get the reps necessary to succeed and that he is ready to strap the pads on for real, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

“I'm definitely ready for Week One and carry on throughout the season. I think these first two games we did a lot of good work, getting in the practice with Cincinnati and the Patriots as well,” Love said. “Playing in that last game would just be getting more reps, getting more comfortable with seeing new looks against another team, so I don't think it would hurt.”

Green Bay has gone 1-1 over their two contests, losing to the Patriots after defeating the Bengals. Love has gone 12-for-18 for 130 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. While there's no word on if he will actually play the third preseason game, there's no doubt he'll be the Packers' Week 1 starter barring injury.

With Rodgers in town, Love never had much of an opportunity under center. He has just 83 pass attempts at the NFL level and has gone 0-1 as a starter. But as his first preseason as Green Bay's QB1 wraps up, Jordan Love says he is ready for the bright lights of Lambeau Field.