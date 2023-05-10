Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Green Bay Packers are entering a new chapter following the Aaron Rodgers trade. Jordan Love features a high-ceiling, but there are some questions as to whether or not he can live up to the hype. However, Packers RB Aaron Jones is a firm supporter of Love, per Rob Demovsky.

“He believes in himself, that’s No. 1. You’ve got to believe in yourself or nobody else is going to believe in you,” Jones said. “He did it the right way, waited his turn and you never heard one peep or complaint.”

Jones has previously admitted that he’s been impressed by Love. The young QB is preparing to follow in the footsteps of a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers. Taking over the Packers’ QB1 job won’t be an easy task by any means, but Love is likely more than prepared.

Love, 24, was drafted back in 2020. He hasn’t received much playing time in Green Bay as a result of Rodgers’ presence. Overall, Love has appeared in 10 total games, holding a 60.2 completion percentage to go along with three passing touchdowns and three interceptions. The sample size, though, isn’t enough to draw up any real conclusions about Love.

Jones, meanwhile, has been able to watch Love in practice for years. The fact that he is high on Love’s potential is a tremendous sign for Packers fans. There are no guarantees that he will automatically emerge as a Pro Bowler in his first full season, but there is hope for Green Bay even without Aaron Rodgers.